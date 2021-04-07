Tom Brady Gets Brutally Honest About His Boat Throw

Tom Brady doesn’t usually make risky decisions, but he made an exception when he decided to toss the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ championship parade.

In an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this week, Brady opened up about that decision.

Brady admit that he shouldn’t have tossed the Lombardi Trophy for multiple reasons.

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point,” Brady said. “That was not smart for a couple reasons. One is, if we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp, and had those things clipped one of my boys on the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade.”

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the boat parade following the Bucs #SuperBowl win. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/2HV7aJV1yq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

Brady did have a few drinks in his system during the parade, so perhaps that influenced his decision at the time. Regardless, it’s nice to see him open up about that situation and show a side to himself that NFL fans rarely get to see.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the Lombardi Trophy was caught by tight end Cameron Brate. Some may argue it was the best catch he made all season.

If the Buccaneers end up winning another Super Bowl with Brady next season, they might want to keep their celebration on land.