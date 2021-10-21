Tom Brady Opens Up About Last Year’s Loss To Bears

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in a match-up between two well-respected NFC organizations. The Bucs will enter the game as a huge favorite at home, but as last year’s meeting between these showed, anything could happen.

The 2020 match-up between the Buccaneers and the Bears ended in dramatic fashion when Brady threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared to think it was third down after he threw the pass, as he held up four fingers with a puzzled look on his face in an image that quickly turned into a viral internet sensation.

Brady’s mistake was costly and dropped the Buccaneers to 3-2 on the season.

The 44-year-old quarterback has clearly thought a lot about that particular loss to the Bears. Now with a full year of reflection in the books, he’s fully moved on and revealed that he learned a lot from that mistake.

“It seems like a long time ago but actually it wasn’t that long ago,” Brady said Thursday, per Pro Football Talk. “That hasn’t happened very often in my career, but for some reason that happened at that moment. That was a tough loss and I think we learned a lot from that loss last year. There was a lot of self-inflicted issues, there was a lot of penalties, there was a lot of miscommunication, there was a lot that wasn’t clean. We had a chance to win the game in two minute by going down and kicking the field goal, and we didn’t get the job done.”

The Buccaneers' loss to the Bears last year ended with Tom Brady holding up four fingers and looking confused about what down it was. But Brady said today that he and his teammates learned from the mistakes of that game. https://t.co/SBEnIHHTfA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 21, 2021

Tampa Bay bounced back well from the crushing loss to the Bears and of course, went on to win a Super Bowl. Brady cleaned up his play as the season went on and ended up as one of the best quarterbacks when the year was done. He also became a seven-time champion in February.

This year, Brady will square off against a much different Bears team. Rookie Justin Fields is at the helm of Chicago’s offense and has given the unit an interesting new look since taking over.

The Buccaneers secondary is still banged up heading into the match-up, meaning that the Bears could keep pace, so long as their own defense is able to slow down Brady and company. Time will tell if Chicago is up for the task.

Buccaneers vs. Bears will kick off from Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m ET on Sunday.