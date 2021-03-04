LeSean McCoy Reveals What Tom Brady Says About Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the G.O.A.T when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. Even legendary quarterback Joe Montana can admit that following Brady’s seventh Super Bowl.

“Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said, via TMZ Sports, adding that Brady has “had a tremendous career, he’s fun to watch.”

Montana said that Brady’s resume is simply the best.

“If you look what Tom’s been able to accomplish in his time that he’s played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list,” Montana added.

He’s not wrong.

But Brady apparently thinks there’s a current quarterback who could end up topping him. That quarterback is of course Patrick Mahomes, whom Brady defeated in the Super Bowl this past February.

Veteran NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who’s played with both Mahomes and Brady, shared some telling details on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Byrant McFadden

“I think Tom Brady, when he looks at other quarterbacks — from young and old — he feels Pat will be the only one that gets it, that will have a shot,” McCoy said. “For example, most quarterbacks — they take the money. Tom didn’t do that. Tom saved that and (was) fiscal with his players.

“Pat’s the same way. He knows ‘I’m only going to be as good as my team.’ So now, I find a deal where I can pay my defensive end, defensive tackle that can get pressure on the quarterback. pay my superstar tight end (Travis Kelce), pay Tyreek Hill. You can do that when you don’t take all the money.

“He always talks like that. ‘Mahomie gets it. He’s the dude that wants to be the greatest.’ Pat’s got a great chance — and he’s started so early.”

Mahomes still has a ways to go to catch up to Brady, though.