Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Share Moment After Super Bowl

On Sunday night, Tom Brady became the winningest franchise in Super Bowl history – collecting his seventh ring.

That’s more than every other NFL franchise, including the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers who both have six. Brady made the surprising decision to leave New England for the first time in his career.

That move worked out pretty well as the Patriots missed the playoffs and the Buccaneers went on an improbable playoff run. Brady and the Buccaneers took down three elite quarterbacks in a row – Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and finally Patrick Mahomes.

Following the game, Brady shared a special moment with the latter. Mahomes made sure to pay his respects to the GOAT after winning his seventh Super Bowl title.

Check it out.

Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdown passes en route to a 31-9 win. After sitting at 7-5, the Buccaneers turned things around, winning their last eight games to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

As for Mahomes, he did all he could to will his team to victory tonight, but the Buccaneers were just too much. At just 25 years old, he’ll likely be back in the Super Bowl in the coming years.

He’ll need a Herculean effort to catch Brady, though, who just won his seventh ring. The Greatest of All Time just keeps getting better.

Can he win another one?