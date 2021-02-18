Tom Brady Loan Petition Has Surpassed 160,000 Signatures

Tom Brady has long faced criticism for his play on the field, but has recently been the target of public scrutiny away from football.

A Change.org petition that calls upon the NFL quarterback to return money that his TB12 business received from the Paycheck Protection Program implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has collected over 160,000 signatures.

The public petition is just the latest criticism that Brady has received over the matter. CNBC reported that TB12, based in New England, received $960,855 in April of 2020.

The creator of the petition provided a description, explaining the reasoning for its creation:

The TB12 company, owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, received $960,855 in PPP loans that were meant to help small businesses. Tom Brady signed a deal in May worth $50 million. With this new contract, when combined with his earnings from his NFL contracts alone, he has made around $260 million over his 21 year career. Tom Brady is also married to Gisele Bundchen, who has a net worth of $400 million. I am not here to make the argument saying that Tom Brady does not deserve his NFL money, he earned it, so good for him. But by accepting this money, he is playing the government no better than any grifter would play a person on the street. My solution for him is that he should pay back this money or AT LEAST donate an equal amount of money to small businesses that would have received this money if his name did not get more attention. This is an issue that hits close to home for me as I’ve gone out of my way to help the small businesses near me and have seen so many fall by the wayside because they did not receive the help they needed.

As of Wednesday Feb. 17, Brady has yet to address the petition.

The 21-year veteran quarterback is fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers. The win brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Tampa Bay for the first time since 2002.

