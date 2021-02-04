Chiefs DE Frank Clark Names What Stands Out About Tom Brady

There are few, if any, quarterbacks in NFL history with the pocket presence of Tom Brady. His ability to manage the pocket and avoid pressure, despite likely being one of the slowest quarterbacks in the NFL, is impressive.

That is one of the major takeaways about the 43-year old legend’s game for Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark. When the two teams faced off earlier this year, Brady had an up-and-down performance, but the Chiefs only managed to take him down once, a sack shared by Alex Okafor and Mike Danna.

The team did lay eight hits on the aging quarterback, but he was able to get the ball away all but one time. For Clark, it is all about Brady’s shoulders, and the way he’s able to shimmy and shake out of pressure.

He’s got these shoulders — have you ever seen Tom Brady’s shoulders when he’s in that pocket?” Clark told the media on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. “His shoulders are crazy sometimes. Like, I don’t know. Tom Brady’s, what, 43? I ain’t got nothing against nobody, a 43-year-old age range, around that age. But man, to be able to move his shoulders like that, playing in the league for 20, 30-some years — for him to be able to move his shoulders like that still is quite amazing.”

One of my favorite bytes of the day came from Frank Clark and how Brady is able to avoid sacks. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/QpEz3m7ufF — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 4, 2021

“Me and Chris Jones talk about it all the time. I think Chris missed a sack because he shimmied his shoulders some kind of way. Chris completely missed him, and he was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how I missed Tom Brady,’” Clark recounted. “It’s nothing against him, but he’s not an escape artist. But it’s like, he’s just as good… honestly sometimes he’s just as good as Deshaun Watson. I think Deshaun Watson is the best. And you watch Tom Brady in that pocket man and sometimes you can’t tell the difference. You can’t.”

One wouldn’t immediately jump to Deshaun Watson, one of the most athletic and mobile quarterbacks in the NFL, for a Tom Brady comparison, but it’s a testament to just how good Brady is at managing a pocket, even at 43.

“Tom Brady knows what time it is,” Clark said, paying deference to his opponent on Sunday. “It’s the Super Bowl. It’s the reason why he’s the GOAT. It’s the reason why he’s won more of these things than anybody else, because he understands the magnitude of this game.”