Tom Brady Reportedly Sent A Postgame Text To Tyrann Mathieu

Bucs QB Tom Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu weren’t the best of friends during Super Bowl LV.

The two players engaged in several heated exchanges throughout Sunday’s game. Brady had the last laugh as the Bucs dominated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Lombardi Trophy.

It appears both players regret how they treated each other during the game, though. In his postgame press conference, Mathieu admitted he had never “seen that side” of Brady.

Brady is the latest to admit his regret for trash talking Mathieu. No. 12 sent the Chiefs safety an apology text following the big game, per a report.

Immediately after Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady texted an apology to Tyrann Mathieu for several on-field verbal altercations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. (via @JennaLaineESPN)

It looks like the two players have put their bad blood behind them. But neither will forget the interactions.

We’ve seen Tom Brady get fired up so many times throughout his career it’s become common. But he rarely, if ever, targets just one player to trash talk. Tyrann Mathieu became one of the only on Sunday.

Despite Sunday’s lopsided score, Mathieu continued his trash-talking and Brady didn’t like what the Chiefs safety had to say. The two had at least two heated interactions during the game.

Trying to poke the bear in Brady was an bizarre strategy by Mathieu. We’ve seen time and time again Brady’s ability to reach a whole new level when provoked. He reached that level during Super Bowl LV.

It’s going to be a long off-season for Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady, meanwhile, has another Super Bowl ring to add to his collection.