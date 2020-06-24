Tom Brady Posts 2-Word Message After Workout With Teammates

Tom Brady switched teams this offseason, but the six-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t changed his mindset. Despite nearing the end of his illustrious career, the 42-year-old quarterback has his eyes on the Lombardi Trophy.

In arguably the most shocking move since Peyton Manning joined the Denver Broncos in 2012, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. He’ll join an explosive offense that features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Due to the fact that NFL facilities have been closed to players because of health concerns around the country, several members of the Buccaneers have conducted workout sessions at a local high school.

After the latest workout for Tampa Bay’s offense, Brady went on Instagram to share a two-word message with his followers, posting the following caption on his picture with Rob Gronkowski: “No excuses.”

⁦Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were back at Berkeley Prep Tuesday morning for another workout. pic.twitter.com/22J2MqabuR — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) June 23, 2020

Players around the league will have several hurdles to overcome this offseason. That being said, Brady won’t allow that to slow him down.

Brady will have to quickly adjust to a new offense that is predicated on taking shots down the seams. It’s certainly a change of pace from the system that New England ran under Josh McDaniels.

Another issue for Brady could be the abundance of competition in the division. He’ll now have to go against Drew Brees and Matt Ryan in the NFC South.

Will the Buccaneers be an actual Super Bowl contender this fall?