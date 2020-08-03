Tom Brady Posts A Birthday Message For His Sister

Even when it’s his own birthday, Tom Brady always takes the time to wish those close to him a happy birthday on social media.

TB12 turned 43 on Monday, but he isn’t the only one in his family celebrating a birthday. Brady’s older sister Julie was also born August 3.

In the past, Tom has joked that he and Julie are “twins” even though they were born three years apart. This afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared an old photo of the two on Instagram.

“I want to wish a happy birthday to my sister, Julie!!” Brady wrote in the caption. “You’ve always had a smile on your face, which has always kept one on mine. I feel so lucky to have you as my big sis!!”

August 3 is clearly a big day in the Brady family. While we’re not sure what Julie Brady is up to for her birthday, Tom Brady is busy preparing for his first season with the Bucs.

Earlier today, he joked that he may purchase a new iPhone for his birthday this year after he went viral over the weekend for still using an iPhone 6+. Old phone or not, if Brady plays winning football this fall, Tampa Bay fans won’t care what he keeps in his pocket.

The Bucs will open up the 2020 regular season against the New Orleans Saints on September 13.