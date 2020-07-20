Tom Brady Posts A Heartfelt Message For Gisele’s Birthday

It’s been a big offseason for the Brady family.

Back in March, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 years. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Brady family has since moved down to Florida, where they’re living in Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion.

The offseason got more eventful today, as Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, celebrated a big birthday. She’s turning 40 years old.

Brady posted a heartwarming message for his wife on Instagram.

“Happy 40th Birthday,” Brady wrote, before sharing a passage. “You are the sunshine of my life

That’s why I’ll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you’ll stay in my heart.”

Gisele posted about her birthday on her Instagram page, as well.

“I am so grateful for all the people who have been a part of my journey. My husband, my family (especially my loving children!), my friends and so many others who I never got to meet but who have supported me through all these years,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for every experience that has helped shape who I am today. My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!!”

Happy birthday, Gisele!