It didn’t take long for Tom Brady to make a huge impact in the NFC. In his first season as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

Tampa Bay won just seven games during the 2019 season. After landing Brady in free agency and drafting two impact players in Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield, the Buccaneers were ready to contend for a title.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. These two squads met earlier in the season, as Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill put on a show in a 27-24 victory.

This time around could be a bit different, especially when you consider how well Brady plays on the biggest stage. Even though we’re still over a week away from kickoff, the six-time Super Bowl champion seems ready to go.

Brady posted a handful of photos from the Buccaneers’ win over the Packers this past weekend with the caption: “On to Kansas City at HOME!”

Kansas City’s roster knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. We all witnessed Mahomes lead an epic comeback last year against San Francisco.

That being said, Tampa Bay should not be counted out for next Sunday’s game. It might sound absurd, but Brady’s presence alone has really elevated the players around him. Don’t just take our word for it. Bruce Arians alluded to this idea after the NFC Championship game.

“The belief he gave to this organization that it could be done,” Arians said. “It only took one man.”

We’ll see if that “one man” can lead the Buccaneers to their first championship since 2003.