Tom Brady Posts Message Heading Into Week 4

After a disappointing loss to start his tenure in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers now lead the NFC South with a 2-1 record. They’ll look to maintain that lead this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of big meeting with LA, Brady has a message for his Bucs teammates. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Brady posted a recent photo of him with star wideout Mike Evans during a game. He made it clear that the team has their attention fixed on the Chargers.

“On to LA,” Brady wrote. The message hearkened back to Bill Belichick’s now-iconic “On to Cincinnati” comment from the 2014. Belichick, Brady and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

New England Patriots fans didn’t necessarily appreciate Brady taking the line made famous with their team though. Plenty of Brady’s supporters from New England are in the comments telling him not to use that line.

Thus far Tom Brady is showing little-to-no rust despite recently celebrating his 43rd birthday. Through three games, the Bucs QB is completing 65.1-percent of his passes for 753 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions.

But Tampa Bay didn’t sign Brady and give him a ton of money just to prove he can still sling it. He’s there to navigate them out of their 13-year playoff drought.

Luckily for them, they’re staying injury free and doing everything they need to do to keep winning.

Will Tom Brady and the Bucs make the playoffs this year?