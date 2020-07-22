Tom Brady Posts New Photos Of Himself Practicing In Bucs Gear

With training camp around the corner, Tom Brady is inching closer to officially making his practice field debut as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback.

Because of COVID-19, Brady hasn’t been able to officially work with his new teammates yet. He’s organized plenty of voluntary workouts with his fellow Bucs though–much to the NFLPA’s chagrin.

This afternoon, Brady posted a few pics–presumably from one of those recent sessions–of himself working out in Bucs’ gear. Along with the photos, Brady included a motivational caption of sorts.

“A quarterback must believe in himself – his work must convince his teammates that he can be trusted when all else fails,” it said.

With the Buccaneers, Brady will have a plethora of offensive weapons at his disposal. In addition to reuniting with Rob Gronkowski, Brady will work with star wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

This week, Howard was giddy when he discussed Tampa Bay’s offensive potential on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program.

“As far as our offense, you can line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there at the top,” Howard said. “Time will tell how good we are. You put us on paper and we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

To put it simply, big things are expected from Tom Brady and Company in 2020.