Look: Encouraging Practice Update For Tom Brady

Unbeknownst to most of us, Tom Brady was far from 100-percent during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers incredible run to the Super Bowl last season. Last month, it was revealed that the legendary QB had fairly serious knee surgery.

” I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot,” Brady said of his first major knee surgery in 12 years. “Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee and I thought, ‘I’d love to see a season, what it looks like when I can really focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.”

In 2008, he tore his ACL and MCL in a Week 1 injury, the only season of his career that he has missed significant time due to injury. Last year, he gutted out a postseason playing with what sounds like a fairly painful issue.

It’d be understandable if the Buccaneers QB was taking things easy for much of the spring and summer, but he is out there performing in the team’s QB drills at minicamp today. That is certainly a great sign as he enters his 22nd NFL season.

Looks like Tom Brady is practicing on some level. Good progress following knee surgery. https://t.co/wSGY8Xx9I9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2021

Even playing through knee pain, Tom Brady has a pretty impressive first season in Tampa, throwing for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2020. It was pretty clear that he didn’t have the best chemistry with receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin until later in the season. Head coach Bruce Arians also admitted that Brady was learning his system on the fly last fall.

Add this all up, and we could be up for a huge 2021 from the 43-year old, who has shown very few signs of slowing down as he adds to an unprecedented NFL career.

[Ian Rapoport]