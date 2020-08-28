Tom Brady Weighs In On Protests Across Sports World This Week

While many star athletes have chosen to speak out about politics and social justice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is mostly focused on football. That is even the case this week, with much of the sports world choosing to put things on hold in light of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The NBA kicked things off, with the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to skip their first-round playoff game against the Orlando Magic. By that night, the whole league was executing a wildcat strike. The league will return to play tomorrow, after discussions led to a number of reforms by the league and team owners, including the establishment of NBA arenas around the country as polling places this fall.

Other leagues followed suit. The WNBA paused play, and a number of teams and players in the NHL, MLB, and MLS elected not to play after the stance the NBA took. The NFL isn’t in action for a few weeks, but a large number of teams opted to call off practice in an effort to support local protests. Some players are reportedly considering sitting out games to drive home the message later this year.

Brady was asked by local media about the ongoing protests today. His response was pretty tepid, but he says he is continuing to “listen and learn” from his teammates who are passionate about the issues.

#Bucs Tom Brady on sports protests: “I think everyone makes the choices they feel are best for them. Everyone is sensitive of everything that’s happening.” He said communication is important and “I just try to continue to listen and learn” from teammates. pic.twitter.com/xe1ajQGDrI — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 28, 2020

At the very least, it was a more adequate answer than the one that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave earlier this week, saying that he believes “protesting doesn’t do crap.” He did say that he hopes his players commit to taking action, but he rejects the notion that protesting accomplishes much.

The Buccaneers enter the season with sky-high expectations. Tom Brady, who turned 43 this month, is surrounded by a very talented offense, including receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay opens its season on the road at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.