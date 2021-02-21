The Spun

Tom Brady Has Question For Everyone About The NFL Offseason

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For the seventh time in his more than 20-year career, Tom Brady enters the offseason as a Super Bowl champion. That probably never gets old.

Brady will now presumably shift all of his focus to training over the next few months, but he’s going to have to find some other ways to fill out his time.

The GOAT seemed to be soliciting ideas from Twitter followers with how he should spend his time between now and August.

“Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next five months?” Brady asked on Sunday.

We’re not concerned about Brady keeping busy. He’ll always be able to find motivation to get better and continue to add to his resume as the most accomplished quarterback in football history.

And if he gets bored with that, there’s always his new $2 million boat he can enjoy.


