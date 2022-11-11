Tom Brady Questions Buccaneers Effort So Far This Season

Earlier this week, Tom Brady named the "most embarrassing" aspect of the Buccaneers this season while on the "Let's Go!" podcast.

“There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich were both asked about Brady's admission this week.

Bowles said lack of execution is the reason for the Buccaneers' struggles. Leftwich, meanwhile, agreed with Brady's assessment of the team's effort on game day.

When asked about his comments on the team's effort, Brady reiterated that Tampa Bay needs to be better moving forward.

“What can we control? We can certainly control our attitude, our effort," Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. "I think everything has been below the line this year. We’re 4-5. . . . I don’t think there’s any reason to be happy about anything we’ve done. Obviously, we’re not playing to our standards – we’re not there from an effort standpoint, execution standpoint, emotional standpoint. We’ve got to figure it out – this is a good place to do it.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Seahawks this Sunday in Germany.

The Buccaneers will try to get back to .500 for the first time since mid-October.