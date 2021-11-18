Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings.

Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.

The Buccaneers head coach called out his players earlier this week, labeling the group as a “very dumb football team.” He also placed a significant amount on blame on Tom Brady for his two interceptions in the loss to Washington.

Those comments made their way back around to Brady, but he didn’t take them personally. He encouraged the rest of his team to be receptive of the criticism so that the Bucs can bounce back from last week’s loss and turn things around as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully, we’re all very receptive to it because that’s what being a player is and that’s what being a great teammate is,” Brady said of Arians’ criticism on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, via Heavy.com.

Until these last two weeks against Washington and the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers looked like one of the clear frontrunners in the NFL this year. Tampa Bay raced out to a 6-1 start and at the age of 44, Brady was playing like a league MVP.

With two straight losses, the Bucs have tumbled out of the top spot in the NFC, but it’s still too early to start ringing the alarm. Last year, Tampa Bay was 7-5 through three-quarters of the season and managed to get hot at exactly the right time for the playoffs.

While that might be the case, Brady, Arians and the rest of the Buccaneers will want to stop this current skid before it spirals further out of control.

Tampa Bay will have a chance to do so in a few days time when it welcomes the New York Giants into Raymond James Stadium for Monday Night Football.