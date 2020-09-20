Tom Brady’s Reaction To The Bucs’ Fumble Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting major praise for how he reacted to his team’s first half fumble against the Carolina Panthers.

Brady is a 43-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion, but he’s not afraid to jump onto the pile to attempt to recover a fumble.

That’s exactly what Brady did when Bucs running back Ronald Jones fumbled a handoff early in the second quarter.

Check this out:

#Bucs Rojo fumbles the exchange handoff and the #Panthers recover the fumble. 43-year old Tom Brady jumped right in the pile to try to get it back.pic.twitter.com/r6CrV6KrtQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Bucs fans – and most of the NFL world – is praising Brady for his effort. You don’t often see a franchise quarterback jump on the pile like that (though, to be fair, many franchises would probably prefer if their QB just stays away).

“Brady’s 43 years old, won six rings, but not too big to jump in a pile for a fumble. Love it,” one Bucs fan tweeted.

“Tom Brady throwing himself into the pile for the fumble shows how much he does not want to go to 0-2 today,” another fan added.

Sideline video showed Brady’s reaction to the fumble. He let out a pretty clear f-bomb while sitting on the bench:

Tom Brady wasn't yelling "FUN!" after the Bucs' fumble

(via @EddieInTheYard) pic.twitter.com/DyPZANfBOX — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 20, 2020

Tampa Bay seems to be doing OK today, though. The Bucs are leading the Panthers, 21-0, midway through the second quarter. The game is on FOX.