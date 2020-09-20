The Spun

Tom Brady’s Reaction To The Bucs’ Fumble Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Week 1.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a loss against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting major praise for how he reacted to his team’s first half fumble against the Carolina Panthers.

Brady is a 43-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion, but he’s not afraid to jump onto the pile to attempt to recover a fumble.

That’s exactly what Brady did when Bucs running back Ronald Jones fumbled a handoff early in the second quarter.

Check this out:

Bucs fans – and most of the NFL world – is praising Brady for his effort. You don’t often see a franchise quarterback jump on the pile like that (though, to be fair, many franchises would probably prefer if their QB just stays away).

Brady’s 43 years old, won six rings, but not too big to jump in a pile for a fumble. Love it,” one Bucs fan tweeted.

Tom Brady throwing himself into the pile for the fumble shows how much he does not want to go to 0-2 today,” another fan added.

Sideline video showed Brady’s reaction to the fumble. He let out a pretty clear f-bomb while sitting on the bench:

Tampa Bay seems to be doing OK today, though. The Bucs are leading the Panthers, 21-0, midway through the second quarter. The game is on FOX.


