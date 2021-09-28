Tom Brady Reacts To His Dad’s Comments About The Patriots

The Spun

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.

Ahead of Tom Brady’s return to New England this weekend, his father had plenty to say about the end of his tenure with the Patriots. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has since “issued a statement” on Tom Brady Sr.’s remarks.

The elder Tom Brady was asked if he feels vindicated following his son’s seventh Super Bowl win outside of New England this past season.

“Damn right,” he replied. When asked if Brady felt the same way, he replied “damn right” again.

Brady Sr. did explain that his son was thankful for the two decades of memories with the Patriots, but that he was also happy to move on and start a new opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said.

Brady obviously caught wind of his father’s comments and addressed them earlier this week before his return to Gillette Stadium.

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” the 44-year-old quarterback Brady joked to Jim Gray on the Sirius XM “Let’s Go” podcast. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, don’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Junior reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say.”

Brady then made a heartfelt comment about his father’s unwavering support over the years.

“I have the greatest dad in the world,” he said. “He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world and without him there’s no way I’d be in the position that I’m in. He’s there to support me win or lose. He’s been on the field coming off year in, year out. And my biggest supporter.”

Brady and his father are obviously close, so there’s probably some truth in what Brady Sr. said earlier this week. However, the 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback is solely focused on getting his team a win this Sunday and New England and isn’t concerned with looking back into the past.

The Bucs and the Patriots will square off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET this weekend.

