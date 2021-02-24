Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Antoine Winfield’s Super Bowl Tattoo

Antoine Winfield Jr. became a focal point of the talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the 2020 NFL season. The rookie safety racked up 94 total tackles and proved that he can be a staple in the league for years to come.

Winfield Jr. decided to commemorate the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory with an impressive new tattoo. The ink features the Lombardi Trophy with the team’s logo displayed in the middle and covers almost the entirety of his right forearm.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady caught wind of Winfield Jr.’s new ink earlier on Tuesday. Although it sounds like he approved, he reminded the rookie of something important to keep in mind.

“Make sure you leave some room,” Brady wrote in an Instagram comment.

TB12 hopped in our comments and let Winfield Jr. know they’re still ring chasing 💍 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/HtYgnxvAw1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

After winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy earlier this month, Brady clearly already has his sights set on more. His message to Winfield Jr. clearly shows that the 21-year veteran thinks his playing days are far from over.

Brady played at a high level in 2020, finishing in the top-five among quarterbacks in both passing yards and touchdowns. Despite a slow start to the year, he helped turn the Buccaneers into a fearsome competitor entering the postseason on their way to a Super Bowl run.

Although Brady’s success was well-documented, Tampa Bay’s defense stole the show down the stretch. The Buccaneers held the Kansas City Chiefs to just nine points in Super Bowl LV, showing their dominance in the biggest game of the year.

Winfield Jr. will be a huge piece returning for the Buccaneers defense in 2021. At just 22-years-old, the rising second-year player has a chance to improve significantly this offseason and build off of his strong rookie year.

If he can take a other leap forward and Brady continues to hold form, another tattoo could be needed in the near future.

[Bleacher Report]