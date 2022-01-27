Tom Brady Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Decision

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a touching video posted to social media.

After 18 seasons in professional football, all of which he played in Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger has decided to hang up his cleats for good. He’ll leave behind a legacy with Steelers that includes two Super Bowls and one of the most accomplished passing careers in NFL history.

Thursday was not only an emotional day for Roethlisberger and his family, but also for the rest of the league. Past and present players, media members and fans took to social media to commemorate the end of the 39-year-old’s remarkable career.

Among those to comment on Roethlisberger’s retirement was his former quarterback adversary, Tom Brady. The former New England Patriot penned a short message on social media, touching on the incredible toughness that Big Ben displayed throughout his career.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake!,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Roethlisberger became well-known for his toughness and for playing through injuries, especially during the latter half of his career. That resiliency helped him make six Pro Bowls and lead the league in passing twice.

Brady and Roethlisberger had their fair share of meetings back when both quarterbacks played in the AFC. The Patriots and the Steelers often seemed to meet in big games, which allowed the two signal-callers to go head-to-head.

Brady ultimately got the best of Roethlisberger in those matchups, going 9-3 overall and 2-0 in the postseason against the Pittsburgh quarterback.

Roethlisberger doesn’t have anything to be ashamed about, considering just about every other player has struggled against Brady. He retires as a great quarterback in his own right and should be on his way to the Hall of Fame in a few years time.