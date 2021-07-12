Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Winning ‘Team Of The Year’ Honor

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home another honor over the weekend, earning “Team of the Year” at the ESPYS. Brady also won the “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” award.

On Monday, Brady posted his thoughts on the team award on his Instagram story. He also hinted that the Bucs have more winning planned for the future.

“So many great teams in sports this year but I think the ESPY voters got this one right,” Brady wrote. “Such a special group. And we’re not done yet!”

The moment the @Buccaneers were announced as the ESPYS winner for Best Team 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/mmrpLi52TJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2021

With their entire starting lineup returning in 2021, the Bucs will enter this season as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

Considering they have Brady as their starting quarterback, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tampa Bay became the first repeat NFL champions in nearly two decades.

If they do that, they’ll have a chance of being “Team of the Year” at the 2022 ESPYS as well.