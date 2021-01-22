Tom Brady Reacts To Antonio Brown Being Ruled Out vs. Packers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be without one of his many weapons in the NFC Championship Game now that Antonio Brown has been ruled out.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Brady was asked about how Brown’s absence will affect the team. Brady said that he felt bad for Brown but that the Bucs will have to find a way to win without him.

“We’re gonna have to find a way to win,” Brady said. “It obviously sucks for Antonio. We all wish he could be out there with us, and other guys are gonna have to step up and do the job.”

Fortunately for the Bucs, they haven’t really needed Brown much this postseason. He had one reception for 10 yards in the NFC Divisional Round against the New Orleans Saints, only getting 40-percent of offensive snaps – a season-low.

Brady on not having Antonio Brown for Sunday: "We're gonna have to find a way to win. It obviously sucks for Antonio. We all wish he could be out there with us, and other guys are gonna have to step up and do the job." pic.twitter.com/9JTcRZ4HvZ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 22, 2021

Antonio Brown had a little more of an impact in the Wildcard Round against the Washington Football Team. He had two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over a week ago.

But overall, Brown’s contributions to the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been minimal. He has 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Maybe it’s the fact that he didn’t see the field until Week 9, maybe it’s the glut of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs getting touches instead of him.

Whatever the case may be, Antonio Brown won’t get a chance to prove the doubters wrong in the NFC Championship Game.