Tom Brady Reacts To Getting Ready For His 300th NFL Game

Believe it or not, Tom Brady is playing in his 300th NFL game this coming weekend. He’s well aware of the tremendous accomplishment.

It’s practically a miracle Brady is still playing at such a high level considering he’s 43 years old. He isn’t even showing too many signs of slowing down.

Brady will play in his 300th NFL game this Sunday. To make the accomplishment even more memorable, he’ll be returning to the state of Michigan (where he played his college ball).

Brady and the Bucs will take on the Lions this coming weekend which will also serve as his 300th game played.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Brady said regarding the accomplishment, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t get caught up too much in statistics and those types of things, but football has just been a very important part of my life for a long time — 30 years. I love the ability to go out there and compete with my teammates [and] compete for our fans. I love the game. I love the nuances of the game, I love the relationships I’ve built [and] all the memories I’ve had.”

Tom Brady is still performing at a high level, but the Bucs are struggling as of late having lost three of their last six games.

Brady would love to regain some momentum as the postseason draws near – playing in his 300th game may just be the spark Tampa Bay needs.