Tom Brady Reacts To Mike Evans’ Impressive Performance

Heading into Saturday night’s playoff game, it was unclear if Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans would even suit up.

Evans hyperextended his left knee in Week 17, leaving his status for last night in doubt. His head coach Bruce Arians didn’t confirm Evans’ availability until game day.

Once Evans did take the field though, he put on a show. The veteran big play receiver caught six passes for 119 yards in Tampa Bay’s 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team.

After the game, Tom Brady offered praise for his top target.

"Mike played his butt off," Tom Brady says of receiver Mike Evans, who bounced back from a knee injury last week for a team playoff record 119 receiving yards. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2021

This season, Evans led the Bucs in all three major receiving categories, catching 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first seven NFL seasons.

We’ll see what Evans has in store next weekend when the Bucs play the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears winner in the NFC Divisional Playoff.