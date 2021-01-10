Tom Brady Reacts To Mike Evans’ Impressive Performance

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Tom Brady shake hands.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Heading into Saturday night’s playoff game, it was unclear if Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans would even suit up.

Evans hyperextended his left knee in Week 17, leaving his status for last night in doubt. His head coach Bruce Arians didn’t confirm Evans’ availability until game day.

Once Evans did take the field though, he put on a show. The veteran big play receiver caught six passes for 119 yards in Tampa Bay’s 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team.

After the game, Tom Brady offered praise for his top target.

This season, Evans led the Bucs in all three major receiving categories, catching 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first seven NFL seasons.

We’ll see what Evans has in store next weekend when the Bucs play the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears winner in the NFC Divisional Playoff.


