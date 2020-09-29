Tom Brady Reacts To Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup Finals Win

The Tampa Bay area, including Tom Brady, is busy celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Finals win.

After an embarrassing first round playoff exit last year, the Lightning won it all in the NHL bubble this season. Brady is hoping for a similar result for the Bucs come February.

This afternoon, Brady tweeted out his congratulations to the Stanley Cup champions.

“Congrats to the [Tampa Bay Lightning] for bringing home the Cup,” Brady said. “How does one do socially distant parades?”

After a Week 1 loss, Brady and the Bucs have bounced back with two straight wins. The 43-year-old quarterback had his best performance thus far with his new team on Sunday, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos.

Tampa Bay will take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.