The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Reacts To Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup Finals Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay area, including Tom Brady, is busy celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Finals win.

After an embarrassing first round playoff exit last year, the Lightning won it all in the NHL bubble this season. Brady is hoping for a similar result for the Bucs come February.

This afternoon, Brady tweeted out his congratulations to the Stanley Cup champions.

“Congrats to the [Tampa Bay Lightning] for bringing home the Cup,” Brady said. “How does one do socially distant parades?”

After a Week 1 loss, Brady and the Bucs have bounced back with two straight wins. The 43-year-old quarterback had his best performance thus far with his new team on Sunday, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos.

Tampa Bay will take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.