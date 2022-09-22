Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers' Injury Troubles

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 and Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate at the end og the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL. Unfortunately, however, that position group is dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both sat out Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Mike Evans and Russell Gage, meanwhile, suited up for last weekend's game while dealing with injuries of their own.

Despite how decimated Tampa Bay's receiving corps is heading into Week 3, Tom Brady won't use the team's health as an excuse.

"Part of demolition derby..guys are in and out," Brady said, via Buccaneers reporter Brianna Dix. "You have to adjust."

Even the backup options on Tampa Bay's depth chart are dinged up. Scotty Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Breshad Perriman is nursing a knee injury.

The Buccaneers could elevate Cole Beasley to their active roster. He was signed to their practice squad earlier this week.

Tampa Bay will unveil its final injury report for Week 3 on Friday.