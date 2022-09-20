Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Suspension News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Monday, the NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his role in a scuffle with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast this week, Tom Brady addressed Evans' suspension. He's not so sure Evans deserved a one-game suspension.

"I think just sometimes the emotions get the best of us, and I love Mike. And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend," Brady said. "And Mike knows how I feel about him. So in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did (Sunday), and it’s an unfortunate circumstance. I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that’s ridiculous. Hopefully we can move past it and get to a better place."

Brady also took some responsibility for Sunday's altercation. After all, he started chirping with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore prior to Evans stepping in and escalating the situation.

"Obviously if I didn’t run down there to argue with the call ... if things weren’t said back and forth between both teams, it could’ve been avoided," Brady added.

Evans' suspension could prove to be costly for the Buccaneers. They'll host the Green Bay Packers this weekend in a pivotal NFC matchup.

With Evans out for Week 3, the Buccaneers have added veteran pass catcher Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Brady reportedly pushed for this signing.