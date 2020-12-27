Tom Brady Reacts To The Bucs Clinching A Playoff Berth

Tom Brady will be back in the postseason once again, for the 18th time his career. However, this will be his first time trying to make a Super Bowl run from the NFC.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Lions on Saturday afternoon, dominating from start to finish in the 47-7 victory. The 43-year-old quarterback went off in the first half, going 22-for-27 for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Head coach Bruce Arians decided to rest Brady in the second half but not before Tampa Bay went up 34-0 at halftime.

The win bumped the Buccaneers up to 10-5 and, most importantly, clinched them a playoff berth. Although the Saints already locked up the NFC South division, Brady and Tampa will comfortably slide into the fifth or sixth spot as they head into the postseason.

Of course, as one of the best quarterbacks to every play the sport, Brady never sounds satisfied. He proved that after Saturday’s win with a few comments on making the playoffs.

“We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot. But I think there’s room for improvement . . . I know at different times we haven’t played the way we’re capable of playing and when we do play that way we’re capable of playing, we’re tough to beat,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady’s comments ring true, as the Buccaneers have plenty of issues they need to address before the postseason. Tampa Bay has looked far from flawless at times this year, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback struggled to adjust to Arians’ system. If they can play like they did on Saturday, there shouldn’t be any problems. Of course, the teams in the playoffs will be far more competitive than the Lions, which could spell trouble.

Brady and the Buccaneers will finish out their regular season next weekend at home against the Falcons. Atlanta gave Tampa Bay all it could handle last time out, so it should be a good game between division rivals.

From there, Brady will begin his postseason run, eyeing a seventh Super Bowl ring.