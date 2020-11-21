Tom Brady Reacts To The Bucs Practicing At Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been impressive at times this season, but they’ve been underwhelming during night games. In an effort to correct that issue, Bruce Arians is making his team practice at night this week.

Tampa Bay has a crucial showdown this upcoming Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. This game will have major implications on the NFC playoff picture, as both teams are currently in the Wild Card race.

No one truly knows if practicing at night will help solve the Buccaneers’ prime-time woes. However, the players are optimistic that Arians’ unorthodox move will help light a fire under them.

On Friday night, Tom Brady spoke to the media about the team’s recent practices. Though it’s too early to tell if this strategy will work, Brady is optimistic that Tampa Bay will rise to the occasion on Monday.

“I hope so,” Brady told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t think it’s about a prediction from us. It’s about our process and trying to go out there and do a good job. Whatever it takes for us to play well, that’s what [Bruce Arians] is interested in, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Brady struggled in the Buccaneers’ last prime-time game, throwing three interceptions against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers responded with a blowout win over the Carolina Panther last Sunday, but that was an early afternoon kickoff.

A win over Los Angeles on Monday night would certainly erase any doubt that still lingers in Tampa.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Rams showdown is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.