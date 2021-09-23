Tom Brady Reacts To What His Trainer Said About Bill Belichick

Earlier Thursday, Tom Brady‘s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero made headlines with his comments about Bill Belichick.

“As Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted,” Guerrero admitted. Of course, his comments immediately caught the attention of the masses.

The only opinion that only matters, though, is that of Tom Brady. Later Thursday afternoon, reporters asked the Buccaneers quarterback about his trainer’s comments.

Brady brushed them off, saying everyone has protected feelings and emotions. According to reporter Sara Walsh, Brady said that’s part of being in sports and reiterated that he has a great respect for his time in New England.

However, he’s happy to be in Tampa.

Brady was about his trainer Alex Guerrero’s comments on Bill Belichick- said everyone has protected feelings and emotions and that’s part of being in sports. Reiterated his great respect for his time in New England, but says he’s happy to be here. #gobucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 23, 2021

Guerrero’s comments come after Brady’s father, Tom Sr., sent a clear message about his son’s time in New England coming to an abrupt end.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said.

Brady has a huge matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. After that, the nation’s attention will be on his return to New England in Week 4.

We’ll have to wait and see what his reunion with Bill Belichick is like.