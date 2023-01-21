Tom Brady Receives Punishment For Potentially Dirty Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady received a lot of criticism this week for trying to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during Monday night's playoff game. Countless fans called it a "dirty play" from the future Hall of Famer.

Brady wasn't flagged during the Buccaneers-Cowboys game for attempting a slide tackle. However, it's evident the NFL was aware of this play.

On Saturday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333 for unnecessary roughness on the same exact play.

This fine could very well be Brady's farewell gift from the NFL. He has not yet decided if he'll play next season.

According to NFL Network, Brady will take time to think about his future before making a decision. Several players on the Buccaneers are convinced he won't return to Tampa.

Brady, 45, finished the 2022 season with 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.