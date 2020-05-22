Tom Brady Reportedly Adds Extra Police Protection To Tampa Home

On Friday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady added some extra security to his Tampa rental home.

According to Joe Bucs Fan, police have patrolled the water in front of Brady’s rental. With Memorial Day Weekend creeping up, it looks like the star quarterback wanted to get ahead of things.

Brady moved into Derek Jeter’s former home in a move that made headlines earlier this offseason. He’s doing everything possible to make sure the house remains in one piece.

Joe Bucs Fan reported police have been watching over the waterfront property for at least the past week. Here’s more from the report:

For at least the past week, the Tampa Police Department Extra Duty department has been paid for patrol services in the waters outside Brady’s home, JoeBucsFan.com confirmed with the department today, and that patrol will continue indefinitely.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback inked a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this offseason. After spending his entire career in New England, Brady decided to head South for the remainder of his playing days.

He’ll enter the 2020 season with arguably the best weapons of his career. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Brady coaxed star tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join the Buccaneers as well.

Will Brady lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs this season?