Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Big Decision Amid Divorce Rumors

It was reported on Tuesday that Gisele Bundchen hired a divorce attorney. Then, on Wednesday, People announced that Tom Brady got a divorce attorney for himself.

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

According to multiple outlets, Brady and Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. His wife apparently didn't appreciate how he handled that entire situation.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

There aren't any additional updates on this situation at this time.

Brady is currently preparing himself for a showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Even if he wasn't, he would probably steer clear of questions about his personal life.

As for Bundchen, she has also been quiet about this situation.