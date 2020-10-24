Tom Brady Reportedly Had A Notable Figure Call Antonio Brown

On Friday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon for Tom Brady in the former of star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

After all signs pointed to Brown signing with the Seattle Seahawks, the Buccaneers came out of nowhere to sign the former All-Pro. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown signed a one-year deal with the team.

He also noted Brady was instrumental in getting the Buccaneers to sign Brown. The two played together in New England – for one game – and it’s clear they developed a lasting relationship.

According to a new report from NFL insider Andy Slater, Brady had a notable figure call Brown this offseason. Brown reportedly spoke with motivational speaker and life coach Tony Robbins.

“Tom Brady also called @TonyRobbins and got him to have a very long conversation with Antonio Brown earlier this year so the WR would be on track for his NFL return,” Slater reported.

Brown and Brady played one game together in New England before the Patriots cut the star wide receiver. His antics off the field sparked the move.

However, Brady wasn’t ready to give up on his former teammate. He reportedly met with Brown in Miami during Super Bowl week, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

The two certainly have a strong relationship if Brady was able to convince Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to sign Brown. Earlier this offseason, Arians suggested there was no room for Brown on the team.

We’ll have to wait and see how his presence impacts the team.