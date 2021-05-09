Tom Brady Reportedly Had Stern Message For NFL Colleagues

Tom Brady reportedly had a stern message for his NFL colleagues during a recent call with the NFL Players’ Association.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly pushed for his fellow players to be extremely intense while negotiating for offseason practices with head coaches and front offices.

Offseason workouts have become a major talking point for the league over the past year-plus. Due to the pandemic, many teams have been allowing “voluntary” offseason workouts to take place at home. Many players and agents across the league are pushing for that to become the norm.

Brady reportedly pushed his fellow players to push for a modifying of the offseason rules.

“Tom Brady joined an NFLPA call today and delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow players to stand united and have “very intense negotiations” with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the union continues to push for a boycott, per sources,” Tom Pelissero reported on Friday evening.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL and the NFLPA choose to modify the offseason workout structure moving forward.

While allowing for more activity away from the facility is beneficial to the players, it can also create for potentially awkward contract situations, as we saw this week.