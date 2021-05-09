The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Reportedly Had Stern Message For NFL Colleagues

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady reportedly had a stern message for his NFL colleagues during a recent call with the NFL Players’ Association.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly pushed for his fellow players to be extremely intense while negotiating for offseason practices with head coaches and front offices.

Offseason workouts have become a major talking point for the league over the past year-plus. Due to the pandemic, many teams have been allowing “voluntary” offseason workouts to take place at home. Many players and agents across the league are pushing for that to become the norm.

Brady reportedly pushed his fellow players to push for a modifying of the offseason rules.

“Tom Brady joined an NFLPA call today and delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow players to stand united and have “very intense negotiations” with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the union continues to push for a boycott, per sources,” Tom Pelissero reported on Friday evening.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL and the NFLPA choose to modify the offseason workout structure moving forward.

While allowing for more activity away from the facility is beneficial to the players, it can also create for potentially awkward contract situations, as we saw this week.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.