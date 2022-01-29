Tom Brady shouldn’t be in any rush to make a decision on retirement.

A bombshell report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter surfaced on Saturday saying Brady is retiring this offseason. It appears the report may have been inaccurate.

Brady’s agent, father and several members of the Buccaneers’ organization have came out and denied the report that Brady has made a concrete decision. There may be a reason why No. 12 hasn’t reportedly made up his mind.

If Brady retires before Feb. 4, he’ll give up $15 million in signing bonus that’ll be paid on the fourth of February. He’s a smart guy. He’s not going to rush a decision on retirement with so much money on the line.

“FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady’s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official.”

