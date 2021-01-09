Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Decision On His NFL Future

Just a few months after the 2019 NFL season came to a close, longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided it was time to take his talents elsewhere.

He signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he struggled to adapt to Bruce Arians’ offense in the first few weeks of the season, Brady is finally hitting his stride.

Given his recent success, it’s no surprise to hear he plans to come back for another season. On Saturday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made it clear Brady will be back with the Bucs next year.

“My understanding is that he does, in fact, plan to play for the 2021 season,” Rapoport said. “He got a two-year contract and plans to honor it. He is loving his time in Tampa Bay and actually thinks it will be better next year. ”

From @NFLGameDay: #Bucs QB Tom Brady plans to play in 2021 and expects it to be even better… while the #Bills will approach QB Josh Allen's agents about a potential huge contract extension this spring or summer. pic.twitter.com/5glxAax2rG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2021

Life in Tampa Bay has been pretty good for Brady over the past few months.

After a rocky start to the season, the Buccaneers offense is firing on all cylinders. In each of the past two games, Tampa Bay put up over 40 points as Brady threw for at least 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady and company are gearing up for a Wild Card contest against the Washington Football Team later tonight.

Tampa Bay and Washington kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.