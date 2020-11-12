Tom Brady Reportedly Preaching 1 Word To Bucs’ Offense

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their worst performance of the season, a disastrous showing in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady threw three interceptions in defeat. Now, he and his teammates will look to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers, who Tampa Bay beat 31-17 in Week 2.

While the Bucs have had their share of promising offensive showings this year as well, the unit is far from a finished product. Chris Godwin has missed time with injuries, Antonio Brown is just getting acclimated and standout offensive lineman Ali Marpet didn’t play on Sunday.

Perhaps these and other moving parts are why Brady is still stressing continuity nine games into the season.

“The more we can work together, the more we can learn from each other,” Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said today, via NFL on FOX’s Sara Walsh.

"The more we can work together, the more we can learn from each other," Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said today, via NFL on FOX's Sara Walsh.

The quicker the Bucs can develop that continuity, the better. At 6-3, they’re firmly in the NFC playoff picture, but the New Orleans Saints are in the driver’s seat in the division and Tampa Bay’s schedule over the next few weeks is challenging.

They’ll start off a crucial four-game stretch with a road trip to Carolina this weekend.