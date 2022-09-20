Tom Brady Reportedly Pushed For Veteran Wide Receiver Signing

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a new weapon at his disposal.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers are signing veteran wideout Cole Beasley to their practice squad. The expectation is that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon.

Per the report from NFL Network, Brady pushed for the team to sign another veteran pass catcher. Apparently, Beasley was on his radar for a while.

Even at this stage in his career, Beasley should be able to make an impact for Tampa Bay.

Last year, Beasley had 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown. He caught 73.2 percent of his targets.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Beasley has hauled in 550 passes for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns.

With injuries to Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, it makes sense for the Buccaneers to fortify their receiving corps.

It's unclear if the Buccaneers will elevate Beasley for their Week 3 showdown with the Packers. If he misses that game, he could make his debut in Week 4 against the Chiefs.