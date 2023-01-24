Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters.

According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children.

Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators to see the facility’s amenities, per the report.

If Brady does choose this school, it would cost a large sum of money.

From Page Six:

Tuition for high school students at the prep school, which Page Six will not disclose out of regard for the children’s privacy, is $46,700. Parents of younger students in grades 1 through 4 would pay $36,400 while grades 5 through 8 pay around $43,000.

Brady's camp has not yet commented on this visit.

Brady has two children with Gisele Bundchen. They announced in their divorce that they would be co-parents.

Both Brady and Bundchen live in the Sunshine State. That probably makes life easier for them and their kids.