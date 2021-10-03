Tom Brady Reportedly Had Specific Request For Patriots Today

In addition to facing his former team for the first time tonight, Tom Brady is poised to make NFL history.

Brady is just 68 yards away from breaking Drew Brees’ record for all-time passing yards. Not surprisingly, the Patriots have said they will recognize his accomplishment whenever it happens during tonight’s game.

However, don’t expect a large spectacle. It sounds like the game will be stopped, but according to FOX’s Jay Glazer, Brady requested that New England only make the moment of a brief one and not a major production.

That’s probably the smart play considering all of the other hype and story lines surrounding this matchup.

According to @JayGlazer, it is Tom Brady that specifically asked the #Patriots to only make it a brief pause if he breaks the all-time passing yard record and not a big ceremony like Drew Brees had with the #Saints — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

Brees initially broke Peyton Manning’s passing yardage record in 2018, so he held the mark for a little under three years. More than 90% of Brady’s career passing yards have come in a Patriots uniform.

Tonight, however, the Gillette Stadium crowd will have to see him break the mark in the jersey of the opposing team.