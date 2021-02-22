The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To MLB Star’s Viral T-Shirt

Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl ring.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A Boston Red Sox slugger joined in on the Tom Brady trolling while arriving at spring training over the weekend.

Brady, 43, won Super Bowl No. 7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season. The former New England Patriots star led the Bucs to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Tampa Bay.

A couple of days following that win, Brady and the Buccaneers held a Super Bowl “boat parade.” A video of Brady stumbling off of his boat went viral on social media.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez decided to have some fun with Brady when he arrived at spring training in Florida. The Red Sox’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet:

“Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG,” the Red Sox’s official team account tweeted out on Sunday afternoon.

Brady responded to the Red Sox’s tweet later on Sunday night.

“Lol…I will never live this down,” Brady tweeted.

That’s probably true, but we think people will remember the seven Super Bowls more than the boat parade antics.

Either way, it’s good to be Tom Brady.


