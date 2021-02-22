Look: Tom Brady Responds To MLB Star’s Viral T-Shirt

A Boston Red Sox slugger joined in on the Tom Brady trolling while arriving at spring training over the weekend.

Brady, 43, won Super Bowl No. 7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season. The former New England Patriots star led the Bucs to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Tampa Bay.

A couple of days following that win, Brady and the Buccaneers held a Super Bowl “boat parade.” A video of Brady stumbling off of his boat went viral on social media.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez decided to have some fun with Brady when he arrived at spring training in Florida. The Red Sox’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet:

“Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG,” the Red Sox’s official team account tweeted out on Sunday afternoon.

Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

Brady responded to the Red Sox’s tweet later on Sunday night.

“Lol…I will never live this down,” Brady tweeted.

Lol…I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

That’s probably true, but we think people will remember the seven Super Bowls more than the boat parade antics.

Either way, it’s good to be Tom Brady.