Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Criticism Of New England

Bruce Arians had some criticism of the New England Patriots while discussing Tom Brady’s success in Tampa Bay.

“Consummate leader,” Arians said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.”

The Patriots might not have allowed Brady to “coach,” but they did win six Super Bowls.

Brady responded to Arians’ criticism of New England this week.

“I just try to do the best I can do to show up every day with a good attitude, work hard and do what my job is. It’s been fun just being here and I had a great time in New England, as well,” Brady told reporters during a video conference this week. “I’ve had a great 21 years. I’m a very blessed and lucky guy. The fact that I’m still playing football, for me, is a blessing. I’ve had a lot of great teammates that I’ve played with over the years and a great group this year. That’s the best part about football, is all of the relationships you have. It’s been a fun year doing it.”

Unsurprisingly, Brady didn’t say much in response. He’s got bigger things to worry about, after all.

The Bucs and the Packers are scheduled to kick off in the NFC Championship Game at 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.