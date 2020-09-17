Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Public Criticism

If Tom Brady was expecting to coast through the 2020 season on his accomplishments, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is giving him a rude awakening.

After throwing two interceptions in the Bucs’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, Arians was critical of Brady for his mistake-making. On Thursday, Brady addressed the recent criticism from his new head coach.

Per ESPN Buccaneers insider Jenna Laine, Brady was asked if he was surprised by Arians’ critiques. Brady seemed to shrug off the concerns, saying his focus is on the game.

“He’s the coach. I’m a player,” Brady said. “Just trying to win a game.”

Brady went 23-of-36 for 239 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. It was the first time since the 2018 season that Brady threw multiple interceptions in a game. The Bucs went on to lose the game 34-23.

Tom Brady is used to working with harsh coaches. Few in NFL history are as tough on mistakes as Bill Belichick.

But given everything Brady did to set Tampa Bay up for a big season, one would think Bruce Arians would dismiss all criticisms of the future Hall of Famer.

Apparently not even a six-time Super Bowl champion is exempt from being taken to task for playing poorly.

We’ll see how Brady responds to his new adversity in the weeks to come.

