Tom Brady Hilariously Responds To Tweet By Bucs Lineman

Tom Brady may have lost a step over the past few years, but he certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humor. On Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer had an epic response to his teammate’s tweet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen posted a photo of himself with Brady. In the picture you can see the six-time Super Bowl champion holding a towel. For some reason, Jensen captured the picture: “First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more a– sweat.”

Photos have emerged this week of Brady practicing in Florida with his new teammates. While the Buccaneers are taking care of business on the practice field, it’s very evident from Jensen’s tweet that Tampa Bay’s roster knows how to have fun.

Brady somehow got the better of his teammate on social media, responding “Keys to a 21-year career.” It took all but 10 minutes for his tweet to instantly go viral.

*Keys to a 21 year career https://t.co/EKrwOLMOIU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2020

Football fans might need a few months to get used to seeing Brady in Buccaneers gear. Nonetheless, he appears to be the same guy on and off the field.

Brady’s relentless drive to be the greatest athlete ever will remain as strong as it was back in Foxborough.

How do you think the Buccaneers will fare this year with Brady under center?