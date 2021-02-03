Tom Brady Responds To Support He’s Getting From Patriots Fans

For the first time ever, Tom Brady will be playing in the Super Bowl for a team other than the New England Patriots.

Even so, Patriots fans have not abandoned Brady after he left the franchise. There has been plenty of support from the New England area for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first-year quarterback.

Today, Brady was asked what it means to be on the receiving end of the so much backing from fans of his old team.

“Obviously any time you change teams, you don’t know how it’s going to go. I think there’s been incredible support from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans, and I still obviously have great affection for New England,” Brady said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. So, I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England, and the incredible support over the years. Again, it was an amazing two decades of my life.”

Brady will be looking for his seventh ring when he and the Bucs face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

He’ll have the force of Patriots Nation behind him, and the fans will have an opportunity to salute Brady in person when the Pats host Tampa Bay next fall.