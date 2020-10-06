Tom Brady Responds To Viral Tweet From Offensive Lineman

Tom Brady seems to be getting along with his new teammates in Tampa Bay just fine. On Monday night, the future Hall of Famer had a hilarious response on Twitter to a viral post from his center, Ryan Jensen.

Jensen posted a picture of him blocking for Brady during Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Chargers. His head was nearly bent backwards, as he was getting pushed up high by Linval Joseph.

A plethora of fans replied to Jensen’s viral tweet, but none were better than Brady’s response.

Brady had a hilarious, four-word response for Jensen, saying “Damn…looks rough Ryan.” That reply from Brady has already received over 57,000 likes on Twitter.

Transitioning to a new offense can be quite the challenge for a quarterback, regardless of their age. That hasn’t been the case for Brady.

This past weekend, Brady completed 30-of-46 pass attempts for 369 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He turned back the clock in the second half, as he led the Buccaneers to 24 points in the final two quarters alone.

Next up for Brady is a Thursday night showdown with the Chicago Bears. His offense could be shorthanded, as Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin are all dealing with injuries this week.

If we’ve learned one thing over the past two decades though, it’s that you can’t count Brady out.

[Tom Brady]