Tom Brady Reveals Why He Might Retire From The NFL

Was yesterday the final time we’ll see Tom Brady on an NFL field? All of a sudden, the chatter about Brady possibly retiring has gotten loud.

It started with some reports on Sunday, and continued when Brady admitted postgame that he still has to decide on his future. Tonight, TB12 seems to have added some more fuel to the fire.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady shared some insight into why he would potentially retire. As he has said before, the decision would have a lot to do with his family.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said about his wife, Gisele Bundchen, via Bucs insider Rick Stroud. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady went on to say that he would not return for another season if he was not all-in.

“The team doesn’t deserve anything less than my best,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner said. “And if I feel like I’m not committed to that, or I can’t play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play. And, you know, we’ll see.”

Brady made it clear this season he is still very capable of playing at an elite level, turning in an MVP-caliber performance at age 44.

We’ll have to wait and see if he wants to continue his illustrious career, or if the benefits of spending time with his wife and children will be too much to turn down.